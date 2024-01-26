IBM soars to 10-year high on AI outlook

IBM shares jumped nearly 13% to a more than 10-year high on Thursday after the company reported a better-than-expected revenue outlook backed by strong demand for its artificial intelligence services.

Orders from IBM’s generative AI business, which includes bookings and sales from services such as those powered by its Watsonx AI platform, doubled in the fourth quarter and are expected to help its revenue grow by around 4-6% in 2024, the company reported late on Wednesday.

Consulting firms and software companies, including Germany’s SAP, account for much of IBM’s AI-related bookings, IBM chief financial officer James Kavanaugh said in an interview.

IBM shares rose to a peak of US$196.89, their highest since June 2013, adding about $20-billion to the company’s market capitalisation.

At least eight Wall Street analysts, including from Bank of America, JPMorgan, Jefferies and Evercore, raised their price targets for IBM’s stock following the announcement.

The median price target of the 20 analysts covering IBM is $144.50, unchanged from a month ago, and their average recommendation is “hold”, according to LSEG data.

IBM’s stock is currently trading at about 17x its next 12-month’s expected earnings versus its two-year historical average of about 14x, while its peers were trading at about 20x, according to LSEG data.

Valuation benefit

In an investor note, JPMorgan analysts led by Brian Essex raised their price target to $190 from $170.

“We don’t think IBM has seen the valuation benefit that some technology peers have from AI, as recent multiple expansion has trended generally below the primary comparisons we look to for valuation,” they said. — Chibuike Oguh, (c) 2024 Reuters