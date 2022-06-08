Icasa chairman Keabetswe Modimoeng resigns

The chairman of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has resigned.

His resignation comes just months after Icasa concluded the auction of broadband spectrum, a process that went off flawlessly.

Modimoeng resigned on Wednesday, citing “a need to take some time-off after an enervating period”, Icasa said in a statement. He will take time off before deciding what to do next with his career.

He will serve notice to ensure a smooth handover, the regulator said.

Modimoeng joined Icasa in April 2016 and during that time has served as an ordinary councillor as well acting chair and chair of the authority. He served in various committees of council including as a member of the complaints and compliance committee and is seen as having broad stability to the organisation.

He has committed himself to ensure that the period of transition is seamless, and that proper continuity is guaranteed during the handover period, Icasa said.

“The undisputed highlight of his decisive leadership in the sector has been steering the authority towards the successful conclusion of the complex and historic spectrum auction licensing process,” it said.

“While awaiting the completion of the process for appointment of four additional members, the authority continues to be led by a strong team comprising the remaining four councillors, who will continue to receive the support of management and the entire organisation.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media