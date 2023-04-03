Icasa has a new acting chair

The acting chairman of Icasa, Charley Lewis, has stepped down from the role but will remain on the communications regulator’s decision-making council.

Icasa said on Monday that Yolisa Kedama has been appointed as the new acting chair, effective from 4 April to 30 September, unless a full-time chair is appointed in the interim. An Icasa spokeswoman said Lewis relinquished the role because the council decided to rotate the role between councillors.

“Councillor Kedama is a specialist in the field of radio frequency planning and a researcher in new technologies in the satellite communication environment,” the regulator said in a statement. Kedama has a master of management degree in ICT policy and regulation, a BSc degree and a certificate in financial management.

“I have worked with councillor Kedama in a variety of roles and capacities over a number of years,” said Lewis in the statement.

“The authority will be in competent and experienced hands as councillor Kedama takes over the leadership role at the helm of the council collegial collective. I look forward to ensuring a smooth leadership transition and to working with her over the next six months,” he added. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media