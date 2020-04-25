ICT sector opened under level 4; booze and most travel still banned - TechCentral

ICT sector opened under level 4; booze and most travel still banned

Government has announced the permissions and restrictions under level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown, with all telecommunications and ICT services and products available for sale, but alcohol and most long-distance travel are still banned.

The changes were announced at a government media conference on Saturday ahead of the publication of new regulations next week dealing with the lockdown levels. Read the draft regulations for the various levels of lockdown here (PDF).

The lockdown will be reduced from level 5 (near universal restrictions) to a slightly less restrictive level 4 from Friday, 1 May.

According to a document published by government on Saturday (see below), all telecoms, ICT services, ICT equipment, airtime, postal services and courier services for products permitted under level 4 are allowed from Friday.

Still on the restrictions list are alcohol sales, most travel, concerts, cinemas and public gatherings.

Limited exercise will be allowed, but not organised sports events. Gyms will remain closed. There will also be no passenger air and sea travel.

The impact of level 4 on the education sector, including universities and schools, will only be announced on Monday. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media