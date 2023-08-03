IDC names Xerox a leader in security solutions

Xerox has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment. This study assesses the market for print and document security solutions and services among select hardcopy vendors. IDC is a global provider of market intelligence, advisory services and events for the information technology, telecommunications and consumer technology markets.

Award highlights

IDC named Xerox for one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of print-related solutions and services, its full array of security services, and Xerox’s holistic approach to security that extends far beyond device-level protection to include cloud, network, data/content and overall IT Security. Here are a few of IDC’s observations:

Xerox has been at the forefront of security within the hardcopy industry for many years

Xerox works to help customers achieve the highest possible security posture by modelling its security offerings within a zero-trust framework.

The combination of Xerox’s security framework, global service delivery model and holistic approach to the market provides a solid foundation for those organisations looking to include print and document security as part of a broader IT security programme.

Xerox should be on the short list of vendors for those companies that are considering security as it relates to hybrid work and enabling support for a zero-trust model.

Executive insight

“Organisations are finding that the need to protect their digital assets and network devices is greater than ever as a security breach can be costly,” said vice president of managed print services Elizabeth Fox.

“Our investment in the security technologies built into our managed print services and the ConnectKey platform ensures our customers’ data is safeguarded, whether on the device or communicated via the network, cloud and mobile devices.”

