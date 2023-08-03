MTN to offer Disney+ for R49/month

MTN South Africa has reached an agreement with the Walt Disney Co to offer the Disney+ streaming service to its mobile customers in South Africa for R49/month including data.

The plan, which is specifically designed for use on mobile phones and tablets, includes 500MB/month of “free” streaming data. For R59/month, the streaming data allocation increased to 2GB.

Users can buy the Disney+ mobile package using airtime or by adding it to their bill.

Plans are in development for further Disney+ offers for MTN customers

“Plans are in development for further Disney+ offers for MTN customers,” the telecommunications operator said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Disney+ mobile plan with MTN will offer viewers the same access to Disney+’s vast catalogue of content from the streamer’s iconic brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, as well as general entertainment from Star. Using mobile phones and tablets, subscribers will have access to features such as standard-definition data-saver streaming,” MTN said.

Disney’s regular premium plan costs R139/month and includes 4K streaming to large-screen TVs. A mobile plan is available directly from Disney for R49/month, though this does not include bundled streaming data. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media