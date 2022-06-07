Intel Xeon CPUs: extraordinary performance and unparalleled flexibility

There are major changes happening in today’s enterprise data centres as they undergo widespread transformation. New technologies are promising more innovative services to organisations at lower cost, and the strategic value of the data centre is becoming greater than ever.

The hybrid workforces that have become the norm, alongside the increasing floods of data that enterprises are having to store, process and analyse daily, are also placing new demands on every enterprise’s compute, network and storage infrastructure, challenging their ability to deliver new services, such as cloud computing and big data analytics.

Enterprises also need to harness all this data, using powerful AI and analytics applications that can turn it into actionable, business-altering insights, and then rolling out the solutions and services that put those insights to work to meet their customers’ needs.

Concurrently, the migration of key on-premises capabilities to the cloud that began a few years ago, accelerated rapidly during the global pandemic, driving a cloud-first approach that saw enterprises having to find new ways to deliver strong cybersecurity at scale and at speed, particularly in an increasingly complex threat landscape littered with sophisticated threats, not to mention determined adversaries.

And because business agility has become synonymous with IT agility, IT needs to respond quickly to new and changing business demands, scale quickly and appropriately to fluctuating workloads, and accommodate business expansions, and do this on the fly. This means that delivering innovative services that drive value back into the organisation is dependent on the flexibility and efficiency of your data centre infrastructure.

All this and more has driven a demand for a new kind of server and network infrastructure, one that is optimised for AI, analytics, big data and hybrid workforces, and one that is powered by a new and revolutionary CPU. The CPU is the element that provides the instructions and processing power the computer needs to do its work. The more powerful and updated the processor, the faster a computer can complete its tasks. In a nutshell, a powerful processor enables a computer to think and work faster.

There is an Intel Xeon processor designed to meet every organisation’s unique computing needs

Step in Intel’s Xeon line of CPUs, infrastructure which is built to meet the evolving demand of today’s data centres, offering extraordinary performance, and unparalleled flexibility. Intel’s Xeon CPUs are balanced, workload-optimised and based on Intel’s architecture that is known and trusted across the globe. Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver built-in AI acceleration and advanced security capabilities that help place workloads securely where they perform best, all the way from the edge to cloud.

Whether it is supporting critical workloads at the edge, building a secure cloud or helping professionals stay productive, there is an Intel Xeon processor designed to meet every organisation’s unique computing needs. For example, today’s entities need remote access to computing, storage and networking resources. Intel’s CPUs are designed to deliver reliable, scalable, workload-optimised performance.

Quick and simple

In addition, as AI becomes more critical to serving customers, deploying the infrastructure needed to support AI at scale can become a challenge. But Intel makes the implementation process both quick and simple. In terms of the edge, Intel’s CPUs help resolve the IT and operational complexities that go hand in hand with edge deployments. From storefronts to cellular towers to factory floors, and almost everywhere in between, the edge is powered by Intel Xeon CPUs. Similarly, as a future-ready platform, Intel Xeon processor-based workstations handle resource-intensive applications and workloads with ease, featuring built-in features for security, manageability, scalability and AI.

Intel Xeon CPUs offer a balanced architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities, designed through decades of innovation for the most in-demand workload requirements. Moreover, through partnerships with software leaders around the world, these solutions are optimised for specific customer workload types and performance levels, all with the consistent, open Intel architecture that enterprises in every sector know and trust.

In addition, Xeon CPUs are optimised for cloud, enterprise, high-performance computing, network, security and internet-of-things workloads with between eight and 40 powerful cores and a wide range of frequency, feature and power levels.

These CPUs are also charged with Intel Crypto Acceleration, which enhances data protection and privacy by boosting the performance of encryption-intensive workloads including secure socket layer (SSL) Web serving, 5G infrastructure, and VPN and firewalls, while limiting the performance impact of pervasive encryption.

Furthermore, the Intel Xeon range is the only data centre CPU on the market that boasts built-in AI acceleration, end-to-end data science tools, as well as an ecosystem of smart solutions. They are also engineered for the demands of cloud workloads and to fuel a wide range of “everything-as-a-service” or XaaS environments.

In ending, Intel’s Xeon Scalable processors are based on a balanced, efficient architecture that increases core performance, memory and input/output bandwidth to accelerate diverse workloads from the data centre to the intelligent edge, and comes with built-in workload acceleration of which features include Intel Deep Learning Boost, Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 and Intel Speed Select technology.

