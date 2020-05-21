Interview: BBD executives on getting digital transformation right - TechCentral

In this promoted episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to BBD chief digital officer Peter Scheffel and company executive Andries Janse van Rensburg about digital transformation in light of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on business.

In the podcast, Scheffel and Janse van Rensburg discuss the impact that Covid-19 is going to have on companies’ thinking around digital transformation – it will accelerate their efforts, but there are still very good reasons not to rush headlong into these projects without having a proper plan in place.

Listen to the podcast

The conversation starts with a discussion on what exactly digital transformation entails, who should be leading such projects for companies, why it’s much more than just an IT project, what companies should be doing first, and why they should be tackling these projects in bite-sized chunks, not large-scale endeavours upfront.

Can companies go it alone, or do they inevitably need external help to guide them through the complexities? And what conversations should company executives be having before they knuckle down?

How much of a competitive advantage can you get by going through a digital transformation exercise? And on the flip side, to what extent are you undermining your business by continuing with business as usual while your competitors become digitally transformed?

Scheffel and Janse van Rensburg answer all these questions in the podcast. They also talk about the extent to which customers should be involved in helping guide companies, and more.

Don’t miss the discussion!

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe.

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS



TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.