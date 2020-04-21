Interview: Bidorbuy founder and uAfrica MD Andy Higgins - TechCentral

Andy Higgins, the founder of Bidorbuy and now MD of uAfrica.com, joins TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod for a discussion on his career history — including his time as a navy diver and as second engineer on a super yacht — as well as the state of e-commerce in South Africa in 2020.

In the interview, Higgins looks back at the heady days of e-commerce start-ups in the late 1990s, the dot-com crash and how Bidorbuy nearly didn’t make it, and how the business has evolved since then.

He also talks about his involvement today in the logistics side of e-commerce through uAfrica.com. And he provides his views on the likely impact of the Covid-19 crisis on online shopping in South Africa.

Don’t miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

