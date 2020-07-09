Interview: Seacom CIO Marius Burger on cloud in the time of Covid - TechCentral

Seacom chief information officer and head of Seacom Cloud Marius Burger joins the TechCentral podcast for a discussion on cloud computing and the company’s approach to market.

Burger discusses how cloud computing’s role has changed (or, rather, how people’s perceptions of its role have changed) as a result of the Covid-19 lockdowns and work-from-home measures.

He also explains Seacom’s approach to cloud, and why the company is targeting the mid-market, where it sees a big opportunity.

What do companies need to consider before moving their systems and processes into a cloud environment? Can it be done on a piecemeal basis and does it need a proper strategy behind it? And just how safe is it?

Burger covers all of these topics in the podcast, and more.

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.