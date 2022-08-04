How South Africa can woo more women into tech

In an enlightening and quite personal conversation, TechCentral sat down with Anna Collard, senior vice president of content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, to discuss some of the misnomers and truths about gender bias in the IT sector.

While the conversation is very much focused on encouraging young women to consider careers in tech, it also outlines some practical steps we can all take to create opportunities for young women in the sector.

Collard talks about how she used to be introverted and cautious but is now a role model for young women. She shares wisdom and words of encouragement that will resonate with all TechCentral readers.

The 2022 KnowBe4 Women’s Day Survey interviewed more than 200 women from across the technology industry in South Africa to find out more about how they perceive the industry as well as the gender gap and discrimination. The survey focused on some of the key challenges traditionally experienced by women in the IT sector and interviewed women ranging in age from 25 to 54.

While most of the women (53.5%) felt they had experienced little to no discrimination based on their gender when applying for roles or at work, 43.5% said that they were not paid the same as their male colleagues and 38% said that women were not assertive enough compared with their male colleagues.

The survey results are linked here and we encourage all listeners and viewers of this podcast to reflect on the fact that the industry need not be as male dominated as it is, and on why we should be encouraging girls to study subjects such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics. We can all mentor someone to explore the dynamic world of IT.

