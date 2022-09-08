    NEWSLETTER

    iPhone 14 South African launch date revealed

    Apple’s new iPhone 14 series, including the new Pro and Pro Max models, will go on sale in South Africa on 23 September.
    Apple’s new iPhone 14 series, including the new Pro and Pro Max models, will go on sale in South Africa on 23 September, with pre-orders open from 16 September.

    This is according to iStore, the retail chain owned and operated by Apple distributor Core Group, which said the devices – which were announced on Wednesday evening South African time during a pre-recorded by live-streamed event – will be available for both cash purchases and cellular contract upgrades.

    The retailer said it will offer trade-ins of older iPhones, with value of up to R15 000 cash-back, when consumers upgrade their contracts, or an instant discount towards their purchase in-store.

    Cash-back offers have become popular in the South African market to entice users to upgrade their devices, and Apple rival Samsung Electronics has a similar proposition aimed at local consumers.

    iStore, which did not immediately say how much the new iPhones will cost, is also hoping to entice users with a free extended warranty and screen replacement covering a period of two years from purchase, a R1 999 value.

    During Wednesday’s event, Apple introduced four new iPhone models. Full details of the new models are available here.  – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

