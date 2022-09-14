iPhone 15, new MacBooks to shift to 3nm chips

Apple is planning to use an updated version of Taiwanese chip maker TSMC’s latest chip producing technology in iPhones and MacBooks next year.

The A17 mobile processor, which is currently under development, will be mass-produced using TSMC’s N3E (3-nanometre) chip-making tech, expected to be available in the second half of next year, the Nikkei Asia newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The A17 will be used in the premium entry in the iPhone line-up slated for release in 2023, it added.

TSMC controls about 54% of the global market for contractually produced chips, supplying firms including Apple and Qualcomm.

Apple and TSMC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. — Maria Ponnezhath, (c) 2022 Reuters