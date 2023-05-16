IT Leadership Series: Standard Bank data security chief Sheldon Moonian

Sheldon Moonian has always had a passion for technology. When IT was still powered by mainframes running in the basements of big companies, he got his first glimpse of technology – and fell in love.

“When I started working, in the telecommunications industry, I soon realised how IT was evolving to more than changing user passwords and user creations,” he told TechCentral as part of its IT Leadership Series.

Today, Moonian heads up security operations at Standard Bank where he has responsibility for the bank’s data security.

What does your company do?

Standard Bank is an integrated financial services group providing banking, insurance, investment and non-financial complementary solutions.

What do you see as the IT leader’s top priorities in 2023?

Acceptance, securing and embracing the advent of ChatGPT and the ever-growing number of software-as-a-service providers should be a top priority. Striking a balance between security and usability is key.

Leaders often say it’s a matter of time before one gets breached, so the implementation of proactive monitoring and execution of key security technology is paramount. This will reduce the mean time to restore services.

Who do you most admire in business and why?

Elon Musk is at the pinnacle of his career and the good thing is that he doesn’t seem to be stopping. His vision for the future and his understanding of engineering and how it can positively impact the world is astounding. Being a South African and making waves across the globe is also phenomenal.

I also admire Shou Zi Chew, TikTok’s CEO. His understanding of data governance and free speech is something to behold, and his testimony to the US congress brought some light to the fact that many people don’t value and understand free speech.

How do you attract and retain talent?

What I can’t stress enough is the importance of how we treat, train and retain our staff. This speak volumes about any organisation. Invest in your people and they will keep your customers happy, which in turn keeps all other stakeholders happy/ Those who feel valued always do more than what is expected of them.

If you could go back and give your 18-year old self one piece of advice, what would it be?

Travel more, take risks, make mistakes – and most of all, learn.

What’s your favourite productivity hack?

Do the difficult things first and make sure you are covering all your bases. Take time away from your desk, even if it’s only for 10 minutes to play with your furry family or kids.

What occupation (other than your own) would you like to try?

Something in robotics, learning more about ChatGPT.

Where do you see the technology industry heading in the next three to five years?

It’s all about automation.

What is one book you’d recommend to our audience and why?

The Art of War by Sun Tzu is still one of my favourites. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media