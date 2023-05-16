Next DLP wins global infosec award at RSAC conference

Next DLP (Next), a leader in data protection, has won the “most comprehensive data loss prevention” award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, on their 11th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,: said Next DLP CEO Constance Stack.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Next is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Cyber Defense Magazine’s editor.

We’re thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, found here: www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

Please join us at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2023, www.rsaconference.com/usa , as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online on our website, blog and social media channels.

About Next DLP

Next DLP (Next) is a leading provider of insider risk and data protection solutions. Next is disrupting the legacy data loss prevention market with a user-centric, flexible, cloud-native, AI/ML-powered solution built for today’s threat landscape. The “reveal platform” by Next uncovers risk, educates employees, and fulfils security, compliance and regulatory needs. The company’s leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (formerly HelpSystems), Digital Guardian, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco and Veracode. Next is trusted by organisations large and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit www.nextdlp.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards for the best ideas, products and services in the IT industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit www.cyberdefensetv.com and www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the informative interviews of many of the winning company executives. Join a webinar at www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realise that infosec knowledge is power.