IT Leadership Series: Tsebo Solutions Group IT director Yosheen Padayachee

Tsebo Solutions Group IT director Yosheen Padayachee specialises in IT strategy, service and solution delivery. She has over 24 years of IT systems experience in financial and business services.

Padayachee is responsible for the IT and digital strategy and road map at Tsebo Solutions, where she also looks after technology acquisition, implementation, IT infrastructure and software.

She was previously CIO at Momentum Metropolitan’s Rest of Africa segment and holds a master’s in technology and innovation, a BCom informatics degree, a Certified Project Management Professional qualification (PMI, USA) and is experienced in portfolio, programme and project Management. She is currently studying towards a doctorate in technology and innovation.

TechCentral posted a few questions to Padayachee as part of its IT Leadership Series…

What does your company do?

An African integrated workplace management solutions provider, Tsebo Solutions Group offers clients improved workplace productivity that supports their success. From city-based corporate headquarters to hard-to-reach remote camps, we create, manage and maintain environments that are pleasant to be in, easier to work in and ultimately enhance collaboration, innovation and productivity.

What do you see as the IT leader’s top priorities in 2023?

Digital initiatives, visualisation of data insights, focused cost management, embracing and implementing emerging technology (AI/ML/automation) and eliminating siloed decision making.

What do you most admire in business and why?

Being a good corporate citizen is at the forefront of being an awesome business player. I admire a company that is steeped in best practices that talk to people being the most important asset, conducting business with fair practices, giving back to communities, and contributing to making the world a better place.

How do you attract and retain talent?

Our people are our most important asset. Tsebo promotes a healthy work culture. We are serious about investing in employee engagement. We are committed to prioritising our employees’ personal development. Reward and recognition have always been part of our DNA so that we have engaged, well-developed and happy employees.

If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self-one piece of advice, what would it be?

Everything will be okay. Take time to live, learn and pray. Spend quality time with your family.

What’s your favourite productivity hack?

Audiobooks are the best way use time effectively. They help me remain current despite a hectic schedule.

What occupation (other than your own) would you like to try?

Property developer.

Where do you see the technology industry heading in the next three to five years?

The fifth Industrial Revolution will arrive, an era where man and machine work together to construct superior environmental, social and working ecosystems.

What is one book you’d recommend to our audience and why?

The Leader Who Had No Title, by Robin Sharma. The book is inspirational and motivational. It describes how everyone is born a genius, yet “most of us die in mediocrity”. The most profound message Sharma shares is that to be a great leader you need to become a great person first. Making a difference is a choice. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media