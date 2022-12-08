Six steps for improving customer interactions with AI

It is essential to leverage technology solutions to ensure quality customer experiences. With the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), organisations can take a more comprehensive approach to analysing customer interactions and streamlining contact centre operations. While AI is a reliable means to address mundane, repetitive tasks such as checking an account balance or pausing a subscription, not all customer interactions are that simple.

When it comes to more complex problems, customers continue to seek out human assistance. In a recent report, 82% of respondents claimed to want the reassurance only a live agent could offer when asked why they escalated their issue.

That’s why a fully automated approach to CX won’t be successful. When it comes to empathy and resolution of complex issues, live agents are irreplaceable. Machine-learned results must be considered within the context of the customer’s perspective, as well as agent resources, technology, training and empowerment to truly bridge the insight-to-action gap. When that perfect balance is found, AI and ML are powerful tools that make customer interactions more humane.

The H.U.M.A.N.E. approach to CX

Harness

ML makes it possible to intelligently cluster the intent, action and emotion of customer interactions to uncover conversational meaning more effectively than humans can. From there, AI can help prioritise where to place customer service and CX attention, empowering customer service and call centre agents with actionable guidance derived from behavioural data and insights.

Uncover

Leverage AI to uncover the critical customer and employee insights management needs to transform, improve and change business strategy. Routinely correlating conversational context with machine-learned insights reveals unanticipated challenges and, in turn, opportunities for agents to better support customers.

Master

Organisations must continue to invest in their workforce and use AI to help agents master their jobs. The more you coach and enable employees with data-supported guidance, the better they will perform, leading to stronger customer and employee satisfaction, better agent scores, and higher compensation.

Analyse

Deploy AI and conversation analytics to analyse the context of a situation and provide both real-time and post-engagement coaching, guidance and insights.

Navigate

In situations where customers call or send messages that do not have an applicable script or answer, AI can suggest the best option based on historical and situational analyses, helping customer service teams navigate complex requests, quickly solve problems and offer solutions that meet customer needs.

Emotion

By providing a data-fuelled customer perspective, agents can be empowered to offer appropriate empathy, guide conversations with issue-resolution ownership, and intelligently react to emotional expressions with techniques that reinforce brand perception.

Download CallMiner’s white paper on How to Coach Using AI-Powered Insights Across Your Multi-Generational Workforce to learn more on how smarter coaching can improve the employee experience and transform customer experience.

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in conversation analytics to drive business performance improvement. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyse omnichannel customer interactions at scale, allowing organisations to interpret sentiment and identify patterns to reveal deep understanding from every conversation. By connecting the dots between insights and action, CallMiner allows companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organisations across retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, travel, hospitality and more.

To learn more, visit callminer.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.