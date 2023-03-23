It’s Eskom workers who will end load shedding: electricity minister

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said workers at Eskom are the ones who will resolve load shedding.

Ramokgopa on Wednesday visited Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga to get first-hand experience and understand the challenges workers face.

The minister said knowing the problems at hand will help in the crafting of solutions to deal with load shedding.

The minister of electricity will not resolve the problems of load shedding

“I am here as the minister of electricity. The minister of electricity will not resolve the problems of load shedding. Load shedding will be resolved by the workers of Eskom.

“As long the workers are happy … and have the necessary tools of trade … and are given the opportunity, and for as long as we are able to address the workers’ grievances, we have no doubt the workers will help us to resolve this problem,” he said.

Ramokgopa assured Eskom employees that he will help to create a conducive and supportive environment for workers.

“I am with you. I am on your side. We have agreed with management and organised labour that I am coming back. There is a lot that organised labour wants to discuss with me. There is a lot that still needs to be done,” Ramokgopa said.

Two-week programme

Ramokgopa’s Tutuka visit is the third day of a two-week programme of planned visits to Eskom power stations around the country. In total, the minister will visit 14 power stations.

Tutuka has six 609MW units, with a total installed capacity of almost 3.7GW, with a turbine “maximum continuous rating” of 38%.

The station is an important link in the 765kV extra-high-voltage transmission system linking Mpumalanga with the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Ramokgopa, Tutuka and Kusile in Mpumalanga are the two worst-performing power stations.

Among the problems identified at Tukuka was the low morale of staff because they were told that the plant will be closed in 2030, the quality of coal and technical-related problems.

At each station the minister visits, he first gets a briefing from the management team and thereafter conducts a walkabout. During the walkabouts, the minister interacts with employees.

On Thursday, Ramokgopa will visit the Lethabo power station in the Free State.