Keep evolving to remain relevant in the fast-paced as-a-service world

The market for public cloud and as-a-service computing solutions is evolving at a blistering pace as new business models and customer requirements emerge. IT channel partners such as distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), cloud service providers (CSPs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) need to be agile if they are to keep up with the rapid speed of change in this market.

That’s according to Brendan Haskins, chief technology officer at Tarsus On Demand, who says that over the past few years the cloud has evolved beyond an alternative, usage-based way to procure computing capacity into an enabler for more fluid business models and digital transformation. At the same time, the environment has grown more complex as more companies embrace multi-cloud models.

IT channel companies that serve small and medium businesses (SMBs) thus need to adjust their operations and strategies to ensure they can support their customers as their needs evolve.

“When we first set out on the journey to the cloud, we and our channel partners faced the challenge of moving from big-ticket hardware sales towards continuous, as-a-service billing,” says Haskins.

“This demanded a significant shift in organisational culture and operations, from focusing on closing transactions when customers needed a hardware refresh to delivering continuous service. But the market has continued to evolve and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offerings and simple software solutions such as hosted e-mail have become extremely commoditised.

“To remain relevant in a world where customers can purchase IaaS, software-as-a-service or platform-as-a-service directly from the hyperscale public cloud providers, the channel needs to find new ways to add value to justify making a margin. We believe the way to do so is to help businesses solve business problems and achieve their digital transformation goals.”

Simplifying cloud deployment

“In this world, the role of a cloud enabler like Tarsus On Demand and its channel ecosystem is to simplify cloud deployment for end-user companies,” adds Haskins. “SMBs migrating to the cloud, especially those that run hybrid or multi-clouds, quickly discover that moving to an as-a-service world isn’t a simple matter of signing up with their credit cards.

“They face multiple challenges in terms of cost optimisation, security and data integration as they move workloads to multiple cloud providers. This is where the channel can still add enormous value by aggregating and orchestrating cloud products and knowledge at the point of consumption, making the technical and operational complexity as close to invisible as possible to the end-user company.”

In this world, the IT channel cannot be thought of as a linear supply chain, but as a connected ecosystem that puts customer needs at the centre. Cloud enablers like Tarsus On Demand, CSPs, VARs, ISVs and consulting firms can together combine their value-added technical, consulting, vertical industry expertise and tools to help SMBs transition to the cloud.

Tarsus On Demand strives to bring all the elements together for its partners and their customers. This includes sales enablement, demand generation and stable, scalable platforms for billing, management, and the provision and orchestration of services.

“The subscription model offers resellers predictable revenue streams and enables SMBs to be more agile, scalable and efficient in how they operate,” says Haskins.

“But to unlock the full value of as-a-service, SMBs still need partners who can help them optimise costs, map their journey to the cloud and simplify administration. Partners that keep evolving to remain relevant in the fast-paced as-a-service world can continue to add value by developing a deep understanding of their customers’ issues. Collaborating with other members of the ecosystem to solve these challenges will help the channel thrive in the years to come,” concludes Haskins.

About Tarsus On Demand

Tarsus On Demand, a division of Tarsus Technology Group, enables managed service providers, independent software vendors and technology resellers to smoothly transition their businesses to the cloud and software as a service. The dynamic team works closely with channel partners to help their customers architect and deploy cloud solutions that support growth, efficiency, agility and innovation.

Tarsus On Demand offers channel partners access to aggregated offerings from leading cloud service providers as well as to tools that enable them to provide customers with seamless access to cloud products and services. Partners can accelerate their move to the cloud by tapping into the company’s established skills base and direct vendor relationships.

Recognised as the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) of the Year winner for four years in a row (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021), Tarsus On Demand has also won several industry awards including the Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021, Acronis Cyberfit Distributor of the Year 2021 and Mimecast Managed Services Partner of the Year 2021. This has allowed Tarsus On Demand to establish itself as a leading cloud enablement partner for resellers looking to provide clients with cloud solutions.

More information about Tarsus On Demand is available at www.tarsusondemand.co.za. Alternatively, find the company on YouTube, LinkedIn or Twitter.