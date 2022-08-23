Why your business needs an independent assessment

Ask a business owner, any business owner, about the challenges they face when running their company, and chances are you’ll receive a list more comprehensive than the Vatican archives.

Between budgets, resources, staff, expenses, customer services … and, and, and … it’s a long, challenging job, one which requires so much meticulous attention to detail that it’s easy for things to fall through the cracks. It can be nearly impossible to run a business successfully while keeping an eye on everything at once. This is why regularly conducted assessments are necessary to point out where your immediate attention needs to be.

But first things first: are we being dramatic, or do all businesses genuinely need assessments?

The short answer is a definitive “yes”, as you can’t know where you’re going until you first establish where you are.

Done correctly, an assessment is an opportunity to understand your business by identifying its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The assessment can, in turn, create a solid foundation for growth and allow you to strategise and refine your approach accordingly.

In fact, we’d go a step further and argue that to drive business growth, profitability and customer loyalty, regular assessments are mandatory. We aren’t just talking about evaluating your performance metrics and points of difference either – but rather a systemic unpacking of your programmers, software, security and digital infrastructure to ensure your business adheres to IT best practice. If done correctly, your business may objectively understand where gaps have been formed (both internally and externally) while providing you with a framework from which to repair them. This, in turn, allows for a seamless transition from where your organisation currently is to where you’d like it to be.

Enter Assessments by Vox, your gateway to unlocking your businesses true potential.

Vox’s assessment portfolio has been systemically designed to help you identify areas of concern while providing you with a framework from which to improve. Within the portfolio, each entity further presents a wide array of evaluations, which our team of experts can conduct, providing the perfect platform from which to build towards future success. Our range of assessments are vast, comprehensive and encompasses a variety of virtual, digital, hardware and software-related components to ensure no stone is left unturned in our mission to optimise your business potential.

The portfolio in question? Glad you asked…

As can be seen above, our range of free assessments are designed to focus on a plethora of potential business weak points, to encompass the full spectrum of your possible needs. From basic cybersecurity to firewall, cloud and network assessments to the more in-depth software related issues such as Microsoft and Azure management, our team of experts is capable of truly unlocking multiple levels of your brands potential risk areas.

Many of the above points are areas which tend to be overlooked, but each plays a vital role in determining the success of various business functions. You may not consider firewall security a high-priority factor, but did you know that South Africa is the third most targeted country in the world in terms of cybercrime? Or that correct cloud cost management can in fact save your business thousands of rands every month? Let our team tell you how you may need help before offering a solution tailor made for you – because what good is figuring out what’s wrong without knowing how to fix it?

The best part? These assessments above are completely free of charge – all you need to do is reach out and let our team of experts take it from there.

We believe that for any organisation to thrive, transparent communication and collaboration is essential – which is why our assessments team provides your business with a platform for consultation.

Rather than pushing blanket solutions which may not be 100% right for your unique needs, we’d prefer to look at your business and understand where you need help before advising you further – so let’s start the conversation and open the door to maximising your business potential.

We repeat: the importance of correctly conducted assessments cannot be overstated enough, as these are truly your gateway to maximizing and unlocking your full potential. As you can see, our range of assessments are comprehensive and cover all potential pain points – ensuring that no matter your need, potential vulnerabilities or areas of improvement, we have a solution and a team of experts willing to provide you with the required guidance.