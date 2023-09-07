Keypoint Intelligence recognises Xerox with smart workplace award

Xerox Holdings has announced that Keypoint Intelligence has awarded the company with the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2023 Smart Workplace Software Line of the Year Award.

The award recognises the vendor with the most diverse portfolio of applications, software and services that help solve modern workplace challenges. Previously titled the BLI Document Imaging Software Line of the Year, Xerox has been named the award recipient for five consecutive years and a total of nine times since 2014.

In the Keypoint Intelligence study, Xerox improved upon past award-winning showings due to the company’s focus in key areas including:

Vision that focuses on digital transformation and the augmented worker;

Ability to address the challenges presented by a hybrid workplace;

Unrivalled collection of multifunction printer (MFP) apps to extend the hardware’s functionality, including the unique workflow central platform that makes apps available beyond the MFP; and

Advanced freeflow family of production-print software that eliminates time-consuming manual tasks and streamlines the production process from design to final output.

“In today’s challenging macroeconomic environment, it’s critical for our customers to have a comprehensive suite of solutions to power their digital transformation efforts and remain competitive in the ever-changing work environment,” said Tracey Koziol, executive vice president of global offerings at Xerox.

“Through our artificial intelligence and analytics-powered solutions, we enable customer success by automating complex business processes to sustain profitability and growth.”

Xerox’s vast portfolio of category-leading applications was a critical factor in KPI’s decision to grant the company this award. Notable solutions include:

Intelligent document processing and workflow automation solutions (Xerox Workflow Central, DocuShare family) streamline everyday work tasks and solve many collaboration challenges for today’s hybrid worker;

ConnectKey apps and connectors, and the workflow automation solution family serves the needs of key verticals; and

XMPie cross-media marketing and freeflow pre-press platforms make creators and operators more efficient.

Xerox stands out

“Our market research shows that companies are looking to ‘work smarter’ and streamline processes to free up employees for mission-critical work, so it’s no surprise that digital transformation is now at the core of almost every IT initiative,” said Jamie Bsales, smart workplace at Keypoint Intelligence principal analyst Jamie Bsales.

“Our Line of the Year study focused attention on the vendors that are best poised to enable this transition for their customers. Xerox stood out for its impressive portfolio of apps, software, and services that equip customers to meet the challenges presented by these shifting process paradigms.”

Xerox’s digital collaboration tools and process automation solutions are available through direct and dealer channels, providing broader access to the technology organisations need to improve the way they work.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognised as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers, channels, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.