Kodak Alaris signs CoCre8 Technology Solutions as a distributor in SA

Kodak Alaris, a global technology company focused on providing solutions to digitise and manage business information, has signed a distribution agreement with CoCre8 Technology Solutions, a leading provider of software and hardware solutions for businesses in the Southern African region.

The agreement allows CoCre8 to distribute the Kodak Alaris portfolio of document scanners, capture software and professional services to customers across Southern African. The partnership will allow businesses to access the complete portfolio of innovative and industry-leading solutions from Kodak Alaris, helping to streamline business processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs.

CoCre8 has a strong reputation for providing high-quality solutions and services, and this partnership with Kodak Alaris will allow them to expand their offerings and provide a wider range of solutions to their customers. By leveraging Kodak Alaris technology and expertise, CoCre8 can provide its customers with best-in-class solutions to help them achieve their business goals.

‘Strong reputation’

“We are excited to partner with CoCre8 to expand our reach and provide our solutions to more customers in the Southern African region,” said Elias Mouchantaf, GM at Kodak Alaris. “CoCre8 has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality solutions and services, and we believe that our partnership will enable businesses in the region to benefit from our innovations and expertise.”

“Digital transformation is critical to all organisations, placing emphasis on how data needs to empower business leaders, as well as how it needs to be stored, secured and managed. As such, CoCre8 is ecstatic to announce its partnership with Kodak Alaris as the official Enterprise Distributor for Africa,” said Hannes Burger, CEO of CoCre8.

“Kodak Alaris is a world-renowned brand that has been synonymous with imaging solutions for many years. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, Kodak Alaris is a perfect fit for CoCre8;s mission to provide high-quality digital transformation solutions to its partners and customers,” Burger said.

The partnership between Kodak Alaris and CoCre8 is expected to strengthen the position of both companies in the region and provide cutting-edge digitisation solutions to deliver seamless and efficient ways for businesses to manage their documents and data.

About Kodak Alaris

Kodak Alaris is a leading provider of enterprise data capture solutions that simplify business processes. Powered by decades of image science innovation, our award-winning scanners, software and services are available worldwide and through our network of channel partners. For more information, please visit AlarisWorld.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About CoCre8

CoCre8 Technology Solutions, a 100% South African-owned and level-1 B-BBEE contributor, provides innovative solutions as a key enabler for digital transformation. Our solutions from the edge to the core to the cloud have become synonymous with quality and reliability and are underpinned by our ecosystem of global alliance partnerships and best-in-class service offerings from architecture, implementation to aftersales support.