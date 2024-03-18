Letter to the editor: tick-tock for TikTok

I have been a “social media influencer” for the past four years, and there are some very interesting things happening in the industry right now.

I started my content creation journey in lockdown, as many others did, through TikTok. At that time, the platform was booming, with extensive amounts of short-form, anything-goes content at the touch of a button. However, TikTok seems to be doing everything it can to move away from what made the platform great in the first place.

The biggest issue has been its shift to push content on the algorithm that is longer form (3+ minutes) and filmed in landscape. This immense shift, combined with the fact that Universal Music Group pulled all of its music from the platform, is a clear sign to me that TikTok’s downfall has begun.

Instagram Reels may have copied the trusted recipe from TikTok but it’s executing it better than the original platform

Also, TikTok’s regulations are more stringent than ever. I can no longer have someone record me while driving because the TikTok team flags it as a “dangerous activity”. Automotive testing and spinning content is my particular niche, which makes this regulation a big problem for my page.

The sad part is that I’m not the only creator struggling on this platform. As creators who often put hours into editing and coming up with new and innovative ideas, it’s extremely frustrating to have one’s content removed after only an hour on the “for you” page. Because of this, many creators are moving over to Instagram. On this platform creators are still celebrated for their quick, quirky and impactful content. Instagram Reels may have copied the trusted recipe from TikTok but it’s executing it better than the original platform.

Even though TikTok has done well in the realm of paid content for creators, as well as given many other ways that viewers can support creators on the app, its mission to evolve has been one of its biggest downfalls. If you’re a new creator and you’ve been trying to grow your TikTok platform, don’t! The platform is sinking and it’s time to join the other creators and abandon ship.

Matt Boyd,

Founder of JDM IKIGAI