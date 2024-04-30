LG UltraGear monitors: driving the gaming industry forward

As any serious gamer knows, your character lives or dies by the refresh rate and response time of your gaming monitor.

Gaming monitors are made to showcase your graphics card and CPU output in the best possible way during gaming. They display the result of all the image rendering and processing done by your computer, but they can differ a lot in how they show colour, motion and image sharpness.

Over the past few decades, the gaming industry has undergone a remarkable transformation. Gaming, once seen as a niche hobby, has now transformed into a global entertainment powerhouse that rivals even the film and music sectors. A combination of innovative technologies and the dynamic preferences of gamers fuels this rapid evolution worldwide.

Growth and global impact

The gaming industry’s growth trajectory is nothing short of impressive. As technology advances, so does the reach and influence of gaming. Revenue from videogames now surpasses that of many other entertainment forms. From mobile gaming to high-end consoles and PC gaming, the market continues to expand, attracting players of all ages and backgrounds.

Fuelled by technology, innovation and a passionate global gaming community, the future for gaming is looking as bright as ever. According to Statista 1 , the videogames market is projected to reach revenue of US$282.3-billion in 2024. It is anticipated to grow at an annual rate of 8.76% between 2024 and 2027, leading to a projected market volume of $363.2-billion by 2027. Moreover, it is anticipated that the number of users in the videogames market will reach 1.472 billion by 2027.

LG’s UltraGear monitors are all about speed, with an incredible refresh rate of up to 240Hz

“At the heart of this growth lies a relentless pursuit of innovation. From ground-breaking hardware advancements to cutting-edge software technologies, developers and manufacturers constantly push the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming,” says Tyrone Young, head of sales for Information Display and Information Technology at LG Electronics South Africa.

LG, a significant player in the gaming monitor market, recently unveiled 10 new UltraGear models. “We’ve designed these monitors to give you amazing visuals, minimal input lag and super-fast refresh rates for an incredible gaming experience,” says Young.

Gamechanger: LG redefines gaming excellence

LG’s UltraGear monitors are all about speed, with an incredible refresh rate of up to 240Hz. “Imagine the advantage of quickly responding to opponents and the silky-smooth gameplay that ensures every movement is fluid and precise,” says Young.

“Plus, say goodbye to the annoyances of screen tearing and ghosting, as the advanced technology in UltraGear monitors takes care of these issues, giving you an uninterrupted gaming experience that’s second to none.”

However, speed is just one part of the equation. The UltraGear monitors’ lightning-fast response time of up to 0.03ms (GtG) provides gaming with exceptional clarity and precision. With no reverse ghosting, you can enjoy clear, crisp rendering of objects, giving you the competitive edge to effortlessly out-manoeuvre your opponents. This optimisation of gaming hardware enhances your gaming experience, enabling you to fully immerse yourself in the virtual world without any distractions hindering your gameplay.

“LG is committed to meeting diverse gaming preferences, as seen in the extensive UltraGear range, offering various screen sizes and enhanced models,” says Young. “With 10 new models to choose from, gamers can find the perfect fit for their setup, ensuring seamless integration into their gaming space.”

Revolutionising the gaming experience one pixel at a time

LG’s newest gaming monitors, such as the 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, come with a Panoramic Gaming View feature, delivering a 21:9 WQHD OLED display with HDR10 for strikingly realistic visuals. The wide colour gamut, including DCI-P3 98.5% (typical), ensures a rich and diverse palette, enhancing the overall gaming experience. The HDR10 technology enhances contrast, brightness and colour accuracy, making dark scenes more detailed and bright areas more brilliant, with a peak brightness of 1 000 nits.

LG’s monitors use self-lit OLED technology, with each pixel emitting its own light, delivering true blacks, vibrant colours and exceptional contrast. The fast response time ensures smooth gameplay without motion blur. The equally remarkable 48-inch UHD 4K OLED monitor features anti-glare and low reflection technology, which minimises screen distractions in various lighting conditions and reduces eye strain with a flicker-free panel for a more comfortable viewing experience.

“Whether you’re a casual gamer looking to elevate your experience or a competitive enthusiast seeking the ultimate edge, life’s good with LG’s wide range of UltraGear gaming monitors,” Young concludes. “Providing unparalleled speed, unmatched clarity and an immersive display, it’s time to unlock your gaming potential and experience gaming at its finest.”