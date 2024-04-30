Severed West African internet cables repaired

The Wacs cable, which was severed off the west coast of Africa in mid-March — along with three other submarine internet cables — is expected to be repaired by today (Tuesday, 30 April 2024).

Wacs and the other cables – Sat-3, Ace and MainOne – were cut in a suspected subsea seismic event near Ivory Coast on 14 March, causing internet chaos across the region, including as far south as South Africa.

Much of the traffic was, however, quickly rerouted along other cables, including Google’s recently launched Equiano system between Cape Town and Europe and the Sacs cable, which carries traffic from Angola across the Atlantic Ocean to Latin America and on to the US.

The repairs have taken some time as repair ships had to set sail from thousands of kilometres away

A spokesman for Openserve, Telkom’s wholesale networks subsidiary and an investor in both Sat-3 and Wacs, told TechCentral that repairs to Wacs are expected to be completed on Tuesday. Internet traffic should start flowing across the system soon thereafter.

This follows the repair of the older and lower-capacity Sat-3 cable system, which was repaired and came back into service on 7 April, Openserve confirmed to TechCentral.

The repairs have taken some time as repair ships had to set sail from thousands of kilometres away to attend to the severed cables. The repair process involves lifting the cables off the ocean floor, making repairs on board the ship and then lowing the cables carefully back down to the ocean floor.

Seismic events are a common cause of cable faults along Africa’s west coast, with previous disruptions occurring in the deep Congo Canyon off the coast of the Democratic Republic of Congo. In other parts of the world, such as in the busy Red Sea shipping corridor, cable cuts are often the result of ships dropping anchor on them.

Repair process

The status of the MainOne and Ace cable repairs could not immediately be ascertained, although the same repair ship — understood to be the CS Sovereign — that set sail to repair the Wacs cable was also charged with repairing the Ace system, according to a statement by MTN Group’s Bayobab on 15 March.

“Ace and Wacs have jointly initiated the repair process by mobilising a cable ship for a collaborative repair effort,” Bayobab said at the time. TechCentral has asked Bayobab for an update on the repair of the Ace cable and will update this article once feedback is received.

The CS Sovereign has also reportedly been assigned to the MainOne cable repair. Ship-tracking website marinetraffic.com shows the UK-registered vessel was stationed offshore near Ivory Coast at the time of writing.

While the Ace, Wacs and Sat-3 cables all have landing stations in South Africa, MainOne – which connects Nigeria with Europe – does not. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media