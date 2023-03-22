Liquid expands into Egypt with Cysiv acquisition

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced the acquisition of Cysiv MEA, an enterprise-focused cloud and cybersecurity company previously known as SecureMisr.

The move, Liquid said in a statement on Wednesday, will enhance its portfolio in cloud and cybersecurity solutions in the Middle East and Africa.

Cysiv MEA is based in Cairo and is particularly strong in the financial services sector. The value of the Liquid transaction was not disclosed.

The acquisition will see Cysiv MEA rebranded as Liquid C2, aligning it with Liquid’s global cloud and cybersecurity identity. Liquid has operations in Africa, the UK, the US and Latin America, and is a systems integrator for major global technology companies.

Liquid hopes to tap into the technology talent available in Egypt, making the country a key hub for it in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Compliance

Liquid C2 CEO David Behr said Cysiv MEA has played a crucial role in the development of the cloud and cybersecurity industry in Egypt and the broader region. “Our main task as a group is to support them in bringing more cybersecurity tools to our customers as they face an increasingly hostile global threat environment from cybercriminals and nation state-sponsored attackers.”

Behr said the acquisition will ensure Liquid’s customers are protected while also meeting global compliance requirements. — © 2023 NewsCentral Media