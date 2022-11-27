Load shedding expected to ease this week

Eskom will dial back the severity of load shedding this week, with only stage-1 and stage-2 cuts expected in the coming days.

After weeks of constant load shedding, Eskom said it will suspend the rolling national power cuts from midnight on Sunday. Stage-1 load shedding will then return from 5am to 4pm on Monday, going up a stage for the evening peak from 4pm to midnight.

“It is anticipated that no load shedding will be implemented during the day from Tuesday,” the utility said in a statement.

Meanwhile, News24 reported at the weekend that Eskom’s chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, will retire in April 2023 after 31 years of service to the company. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media