Load shedding roller coaster expected over the long weekend

Eskom will impose load shedding across a wide range of stages over the coming long weekend, the state-owned utility said in a statement on Wednesday.

With Thursday and Monday as public holidays – and many South Africans expected to take Friday off, too – it’s anticipated that demand for electricity, particularly from industry, will contract significantly.

Still, Eskom expects to implement up to stage-4 power cuts at the weekend, though for several hours on Sunday it will reduce load shedding to stage 1 – barring any plant breakdowns that could change the situation at short notice.

The utility provided an updated forecast up to Sunday, but didn’t provide an expected schedule for Monday, Workers’ Day.

More details about the planned power interruptions this weekend are included in the table below:

Eskom said breakdowns as of Wednesday morning were at 16.3GW of generating capacity, with 5.1GW out of service for planned maintenance. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media