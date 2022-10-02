Load shedding schedule: power cuts to continue all week

Eskom will implement load shedding again this coming week, extending the worst bout of rolling power cuts in South Africa’s history as the state-owned electricity utility continues to battle breakdowns.

The company said on Sunday that it will implement stage-3 load shedding until at least 5am on Thursday as “generation capacity remains constrained”.

It’s a small improvement over last week, where a mix of stage-3 and stage-4 cuts were imposed.

“Following the shutdown of Camden power station due to the demineralised water contamination last week, the first of seven generating units returned to service on Saturday evening. The remaining units are anticipated to return to service over the next eight days, while one will remain on planned maintenance,” the utility said.

A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba power stations were returned to service, while a unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Komati, Kusile, Matimba, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

The delay of two generating units at Kendal power station and one generating unit at Tutuka power station have added to capacity constraints.

Emergency generation facilities — diesel and dams — have, however, been adequately replenished, Eskom said.

“Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes,” it said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

