Load shedding suspended for the long weekend

Good news for rugby fans: Eskom will suspend load shedding at 5am on Saturday, and it will remain suspended for the rest of the long weekend, including Monday’s public holiday.

Eskom credited a sustained improvement in the performance of its generation fleet.

The utility had already suspended rolling power cuts during the workday on Friday but said it will still implement stage-2 cuts overnight on Friday. Those will end at 5am on Saturday, well before the Springboks are set to meet Ireland in a Rugby World Cup clash in France. The game is scheduled for 9pm SAST.

“During the long weekend, Eskom will address minor defects on some generating units by performing planned maintenance,” the company said. “Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should this be required.”

It said breakdowns are at 14.4GW of capacity, while planned maintenance is at 5.7GW of capacity. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media