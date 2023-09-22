Paratus to offer SpaceX’s Starlink in Africa

Pan-African telecommunications specialist Paratus Group has become a distributor of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service in Africa, though it won’t be able to sell the product in South Africa just yet.

“This agreement will allow Paratus to provide Starlink to its customers across Africa, as operating licences are awarded to Starlink in those countries. Initially, and with immediate effect, Starlink will be available from Paratus in Mozambique, Kenya, Rwanda and Nigeria before being rolled out to more countries,” the company said.

TechCentral reported on Thursday that Zimbabwe is moving quickly to approve Starlink services, and that South Africa’s northern neighbour is poised to get access before South Africa, where an apparent standoff over licence conditions is holding things up. This map shows where in the world Starlink is available.

“Paratus will be able to provide its customers with both fixed, mobility and maritime services with immediate effect. It will be able to provide its customers 24/7/365 enterprise support,” the company said. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media