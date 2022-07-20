M2 MacBook Air South African pricing revealed

Apple fans, take note: iStore, the South African Apple retailer owned by distributor Core Group, has announced pricing for the new M2 Apple silicon-powered MacBook Air.

The US consumer electronics giant’s most popular laptop, which has been entirely redesigned with the 2022 models, start at R23 999 without a trade-in, iStore said in a statement on Wednesday.

That price gets consumers an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU and 256GB of solid-state storage. A more expensive version with a 10-core GPU and 512GB of storage fetches R29 999.

Those prices compare to the US list prices of $1 199 and $1 499.

Both machines come with 8GB of unified memory.

The new MacBook Air comes in four colours – midnight, space grey, silver and starlight. It also features MagSafe charging, making accidental knocks off tables less likely. It has a 13.6-inch display and 1080p front-facing camera.

iStore said it offers trade-ins, including of Windows PCs. “Customers can trade in up to five devices towards the upgrade,” it said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media