Macrocomm, Bosch to manufacture IoT devices in South Africa

Macrocomm Group has signed a joint venture agreement with Germany’s Bosch to build internet of things (IoT) devices and sensors at Bosch’s manufacturing facility in Brits, west of Pretoria.

The devices, developed by Johannesburg-based Macrocomm, will “support a range of consumer and business use cases” for both the local and export markets, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Macrocomm CEO Sivi Moodley said the deal will see cost-effective, but good quality IoT devices manufactured in South Africa that are designed to meet challenges of the local market.

He told TechCentral that a big immediate focus will be on producing IoT devices for water meters. The company already has four IoT products developed, and plans to introduce another four in the short term, he said.

The partnership was launched earlier this week at a ceremony at Brits attended by Moodley, Frank du Plessis, a regional president at Bosch, and Buti Manamela, the deputy minister of higher education, science & innovation. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media