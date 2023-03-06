Major gremlins hit Twitter for the sixth time this year

Thousands of Twitter users on Monday reported problems with accessing links from the Elon Musk-headed social media platform and other websites, an issue the company said it was working to resolve.

“We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed,” Twitter said.

There were more than 8 000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Billionaire owner Musk tweeted: “This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly.”

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the issue was affecting image and video content, too, in what was its sixth major outage this year, compared to three in the same period last year.

“Error messages supplied by Twitter’s link-sharing platform and internal API point to problems with the platform’s microservices, which are having a knock-on effect on other aspects of the service,” NetBlocks Director Alp Toker said.

“This suggests Twitter has not been effectively testing its updates before pushing them to the public.” — Akash Sriram, (c) 2023 Reuters