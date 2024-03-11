Makate, Vodacom to meet this week over ‘please call me’

Vodacom Group and former employee Nkosana Makate plan to enter private talks to discuss his compensation for a popular callback phone service he proposed more than two decades ago, hoping to reach an out-of-court settlement.

A February majority judgment by the supreme court of appeal would entitle Makate to compensation ranging between R29-billion and R63-billion, which would have “devastating consequences” for the mobile network operator, its employees and its investors, Vodacom said in papers filed on 26 February to the constitutional court to appeal the supreme court decision.

The case has gone back and forth for many years as Vodacom and Makate wrangle over compensation for the “please call me” idea he proposed to the company’s product development team when he worked in the finance division in the 2000s.

The harm [it] would cause to Vodacom goes far beyond the amount of any payment to Mr Makate

Vodacom “asked for private talks and I will surely oblige and engage them”, Makate said in response to questions on Monday, adding that talks are planned for Tuesday. He also said he will file opposing papers in the constitutional court on Monday.

A 2016 order by the constitutional court said Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub should work out fair compensation, which Joosub calculated at R47-million at the time.

Vodacom declined to comment on the matter.

Vodacom said a payout of the magnitude outlined in the February court decision would collapse its broad-based black economic empowerment structure known as Yebo Yethu because it would cause a so-called trigger event, where the equity value of Vodacom Group shares falls below the debt in Yebo Yethu, which has about 80 000 black shareholders.

‘Misleading’

“The shareholders’ investment in the fund would be wiped out and it would essentially be dissolved,” Vodacom said in the court papers.

Makate said Vodacom’s observations about Yebo Yethu were “simply misleading”.

A R40-billion payout would wipe out 20% of Vodacom’s market value, and have “a direct impact” on major institutional shareholders that include the state-controlled Public Investment Corporation, which manages government employees’ pension funds and has about 1.3 million active members and 473 000 pensioners, the mobile carrier said.

“Simply put, the harm that the majority judgment would cause to Vodacom goes far beyond the amount of any payment to Mr Makate,” the company said. — Loni Prinsloo and Khuleko Siwele, (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP