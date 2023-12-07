Make your print shop more sustainable

If you can reduce your carbon footprint, participate in more bids and win more business based on the sustainability of your facility, everybody wins.

Xerox shares these steps to a more sustainable print shop…

Understand your environmental impacts and set goals to reduce them: Implement an environmental management system, use products with lower emissions like non-toxic toners and vegetable-based inks .

Embrace just-in-time, print on demand: Create documents only when you need them, to save warehouse space and resources and reduce waste of obsolete materials by as much as 30%.

Create documents only when you need them, to save warehouse space and resources and reduce waste of obsolete materials by as much as 30%. Adopt more efficient workflow technologies: Use Xerox FreeFlow software to automate manual processes, manage all printing in the shop, and receive jobs and orders over the web.

Utilise soft proofing: Deliver soft-proofs to clients via e-mail or the web to reduce paper use, save phone, courier and postage charges, reduce the environmental impact of sending paper by air or ground transportation, and enable faster turnaround.

Deliver soft-proofs to clients via e-mail or the web to reduce paper use, save phone, courier and postage charges, reduce the environmental impact of sending paper by air or ground transportation, and enable faster turnaround. Know where your paper comes from and recycle the paper you use: Seek environmentally preferable papers such as FSC-certified papers and recycled content papers. Install bins around your shop to collect paper and unused prints for recycling or reuse.

Use good waste prevention and management practices: Recycle toner cartridges and bottles, reduce usage of hazardous waste and select reusable or recyclable packaging as needed.

toner cartridges and bottles, reduce usage of hazardous waste and select reusable or recyclable packaging as needed. Seek equipment designed for remanufacturing or recycling: Xerox devices are designed with recycling and reuse in mind .

Ensure you are working with environmentally responsible suppliers: Ask your suppliers what they are doing to reduce their environmental impact.

Ask your suppliers what they are doing to reduce their environmental impact. Personalise: Supercharge your documents with relevant messages, images and graphics to grab your audience’s attention. Automate the production of personalised print campaigns that will motivate recipients to respond and are less likely to just be deposited in the recycle bin.

