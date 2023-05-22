Mantashe ready to go to battle for power ships

Government is prepared for legal fights with environmental groups over its plans to use ship-mounted power plants to resolve South Africa’s blackout crisis, the energy minister told the Sunday Times.

“Environmentalists veto every development they don’t like,” mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe told the newspaper. “People can take us to court as many times as they can, we will continue with gas and petroleum exploration.”

The government has given permission to the Turkish company Karpowership to moor its power ships at three of the country’s harbours — a proposal intended to end the prolonged power cuts that have hobbled the economy.

Plans to work with Karpowership have been in discussions for years, but have been mired in lawsuits

The government is under pressure to resolve the problem, especially as debt-stricken Eskom has warned it would only be able to supply electricity for half of the day over the winter.

The terms of the emergency power tender gave Karpowership and other bid winners 20-year supply contracts, attracting the ire of environmentalists who said South Africa would be locked into using a fossil fuel for their duration.

Plans to work with Karpowership have been in discussions for years, but have been mired in lawsuits and environmental challenges.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has previously said Mantashe should be given carte blanche to procure new capacity. — (c) 2023 Bloomberg LP