Octotel provides Cape Town townships with fibre internet connectivity

Octotel, the Western Cape’s leading fibre provider, is revolutionising internet connectivity in the province by spearheading the connection of Cape Town townships with fibre internet, one house at a time. While major networks engage in competitive roll-out plans, Octotel remains at the forefront, committed to bridging the digital divide and providing local communities with high-speed internet connection.

Last year, Octotel announced its ground-breaking initiative to provide residents of Langa, Gugulethu and Nyanga townships with access to one of the fastest and most reliable fibre connections available in the city. This ambitious drive was motivated by the urgent need for forward-thinking education, connectivity and information access for all.

Trevor van Zyl, CEO of Octotel, shared his perspective on the significance of this project, saying, “Octotel believes in equal opportunities and recognises that access to reliable internet services is crucial for progress and development in underserved communities.”

The introduction of Octotel’s fibre connection has been met with great enthusiasm by township residents who previously lacked reliable internet services. With this new infrastructure, townships can now access information and resources that were previously out of reach. Moreover, it empowers local businesses to take advantage of the digital economy and provides residents with opportunities to improve their quality of life.

Van Zyl further emphasised Octotel’s commitment to innovation and community impact: “We firmly believe that this ground-breaking project will have a far-reaching positive impact on the local economy. It will create job opportunities, enable access to education and information, and improve the overall quality of life for township residents, allowing them to stay connected with the rest of the world. Furthermore, it opens the doors to a plethora of new services and innovations, fostering growth and prosperity.”

Leaders in the community, such as Mluleki “Kenny” Mafungwa of the Gugulethu Sports Council expressed their views on the significance of fibre in their neighbourhood: “Octotel’s efforts to bring fibre connectivity to Gugulethu will undoubtedly result in a positive impact on the quality of life of our community members. Their services will give us the flexibility to work remotely, access educational opportunities and take advantage of digital services. They have also created jobs by employing residents during their trenching phase, and this has created a ripple effect in surrounding townships.”

Free to schools

Octotel has successfully partnered with local schools and non-profit organisations in Langa and Gugulethu to provide free high-speed internet access and educational resources, facilitating connectivity and empowering students and teachers alike. This initiative aims to level the playing field and provide students in these communities with an equal chance to achieve the same educational standards as their peers in more privileged parts of the city.

Tony Elvin, founder of the NGO iKhaya le Langa, shared the impact of Octotel’s sponsorship on the livelihoods of young people in Kwalanga. “Octotel’s fibre sponsorship for iKhaya le Langa has had a huge impact. Aside from the huge savings associated with having first-world superfast connectivity, especially in a township, the level of professionalism in our ecosystem, which supports youth, aspiring entrepreneurs and multiple NGOs, has risen. Always being connected creates a feeling of inclusion for the young entrepreneurs.”

Octotel is bridging the digital divide between townships and the rest of the city by providing quality, affordable internet access to households that were previously overlooked by larger networks. This initiative aims to create access to essential services such as education and job opportunities, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital era.

Van Zyl concluded, “Octotel’s significant investment reflects its unwavering commitment to connecting all of Cape Town, regardless of income or social status, and granting everyone access to the digital life they deserve.”

With Octotel’s steadfast dedication, the digital divide between local neighbourhoods is rapidly diminishing. Building upon the momentum from last year, this year promises to be even bigger and better for Octotel and the communities it serves.

