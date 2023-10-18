Martinis, Ramusi shortlisted for Icasa council

Parliament has submitted two names to communications minister Mondli Gungubele for a vacancy on communications regulator Icasa’s decision-making council.

The two names shortlisted by the portfolio committee on communications & digital technologies are:

, a veteran of South Africa’s broadcasting industry whose roles have included adviser to the CEO of the SABC (2013-2014) and head of corporate and regulatory affairs at On Digital Media (2006-2011); and Mothibi Ramusi, who has served as CIO of the National Lotteries Commission for the past 10 years. Ramusi was previously executive head of regulatory affairs at Cell C (2011-2014) and a special technical adviser to the minister of communications (2009-2010), among other roles.

Ramusi’s name was put forward by the ANC, while Martinis was favoured by the Democratic Alliance. The DA had Ramusi as second option on its list of preferred candidates.

All political parties in the committee agreed that Martinis’ and Ramusi’s names be forwarded to the minister, who will then choose one of them to fill the Icasa vacancy. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media