Critical services unaffected by strike, Sita says

The State IT Agency (Sita) has assured government, and the public, that none of its services has been disrupted by the ongoing wage strike.

The central IT agency for national government departments and other state-owned entities is facing industrial action by members of the Public Servants Association (PSA), who are demanding an improved wage offer.

“Sita would like to inform its customers and the members of the public that all ICT services the agency renders to government have not been disrupted. This is in spite of the industrial action that members of the PSA have embarked on at Sita this week,” it said in a statement.

In a conversation with TechCentral earlier on Wednesday, PSA chief negotiator Zamani Dlamini warned that prolonged strike action against Sita could have disastrous consequences for the South Africa’s economy, given that many of the workers on strike are responsible for the upkeep of key IT infrastructure across multiple spheres of government.

Sita, however, said the situation is under control.

According to Dlamini, negotiations were set to continue from 10.30am on Wednesday. Sita spokesman Tlali Tlali confirmed that negotiations were still under way at the time of publication. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media