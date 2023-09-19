Massmart launches OneCart price comparison tool

Walmart-owned South African retail group Massmart has launched a revamped version of its OneCart on-demand shopping app, promising to provide price comparisons between stores — including non-Massmart-owned stores — to help save costs for cash-strapped consumers.

The new app allows customers to compare pricing between multiple retail stores instantly. “They can then place an order from as many stores as they like, and have their curated basket delivered in a single transaction, within a 60-minute window,” Massmart said.

This applies to both Massmart and non-Massmart stores. OneCart provides on-demand shopping services in Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem and other stores not owned by the retail group.

“Sometimes referred to as a ‘digital mall’, OneCart allows customers to shop simultaneously from various retail stores, offering groceries, alcohol, pharmacy, pet, baby, electronics and general merchandise,” the group said. OneCart charges a delivery fee of R35 – although this fee is waived until end-September as part of a promotion.

“Using a single shopping app to get the best prices from multiple retailers in one transaction is both more efficient and more affordable than the multiple app, multiple transaction alternative that shoppers are having to use today,” said OneCart CEO Aidan Johnson in a statement.

“Customers can also enjoy greater control over their experience due to OneCart’s in-app concierge service, which uses a real-time chat service between shopper and customer to make more informed decisions about product substitutions.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media