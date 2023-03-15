Massmart to offer finance to homeowners to go solar

Walmart-owned retail group Massmart said on Wednesday that it has launched a solar funding solution to help customers reduce their reliance on Eskom as load shedding in South Africa continues unabated.

The company is offering the funding – which consists of a loan of up to R250 000, available within 24 hours – in partnership with Retail Credit Solutions (RCS), a financial services provider.

“The retail group offers flexible payment plans, where fixed monthly repayments can be tailored to the customer’s monthly expense budget,” Massmart said in a statement.

The funding solutions are available through Massmart-owned retailers Makro, Builders and Game

Repayment terms are between 12 and 60 months, depending on a customer’s requirements and financial position.

The funding solutions are available through Massmart-owned retailers Makro, Builders and Game.

The move by Massmart comes less than a month after finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced that individuals who install rooftop solar will be eligible for a tax rebate of 25% of the cost of the panels, up to a maximum of R15 000.

“Through this financing solution, we can offer much-needed assistance to cash-strapped South Africans by providing them with funding for their preferred, more sustainable energy requirements,” said RCS chief commercial officer Gavin Lomberg in the statement.

More details about the application process are available on the Makro, Builders and Game websites. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media