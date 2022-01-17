Matric results online: Where to find them

The department of basic education has urged matric pupils to register on its website to view their results online when they become available.

Those who sat the matric exams will have to go through a two-step verification process before receiving confirmation of their registration. A 13-digit ID number and the examination number will be required for registration, the department said.

The DBE website is zero-rated, which means learners can access it whether they have data or not. The department said that more than 10 000 people had successfully registered by noon on Sunday.

Matric results are expected to be released on 21 January.

Results will no longer be published in the media so as to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

In a statement on Sunday, the department said it was guided by the need to comply with all the legal obligations but in the final analysis the constitution commands the DBE to act in the best interests of pupils.