The app trends to watch in 2022

Mobile applications have become an integral part of our lives, with digital lifestyles becoming more common. Being able to head on over to Huawei AppGallery to search for and download the latest app, whether it be for business, entertainment or something else entirely, makes for productive and often fun experiences. So, what are some of the app trends we need to be mindful of as 2022 kicks off? Huawei AppGallery takes a closer look.

5G to drive more powerful apps

Okay, so you know that 5G is faster than anything that has come before. But beyond simply giving your video streaming apps a boost, 5G also enables faster transfer of data between devices. It also lets developers add a little bit extra to their apps as performance is given a boost. And then there are the opportunities for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) apps that are expected to become more commonplace in the coming months. On a more practical level, 5G will also make mobile payments quicker and more secure as biometric data for identification can be managed more seamlessly.

Mobile wallets on steroids

Mobile commerce has been booming over the past few years. Thanks to lockdown restrictions, we have all turned to food and grocery delivery apps for convenience. This reliance will continue to increase as more South Africans realise how easy it is to quickly order meals, dog food and pretty much everything else from their mobile devices. As part of this, mobile wallets will become more prominent. These ensure people do not have to use their credit cards or even pay with physical money at stores. Simply load up the mobile wallet and you are ready for online and offline shopping.

Whose reality is it anyway?

Then there are the AR and VR apps on the horizon. While neither of these technologies is new, the combination of 5G and more powerful mobile devices mean superimposing computer-generated images on top of your view of reality is now, well, a reality. From interactive map overlays and virtual showrooms to massive multiplayer battles, AR transforms our experience of apps. For its part, VR can greatly enhance the shopping experience at retail stores by giving consumers the ability to “walk through the aisles” even before they get to the physical stores.

Chatting up some bots

What many consider to be the bane of their existence, others view as an invaluable assistant. Chatbots have been around for a long time but are now significantly more advanced thanks to sophisticated artificial intelligence technology. The responses from these chatbots are increasingly becoming human-like and they can be powerful allies to help people self-service everything from insurance queries to managing school appointments and other activities.

Bridging websites and apps

Progressive web apps (PWAs) can be seen as a combination of webpages and mobile apps. These apps take less time to develop as they are essentially websites with app-like functionality. By saving these “apps” on your home screen, you can access them just as easily as you would a normal app. They require less loading time, do not occupy much storage space and are more easily usable across several different devices.

Coding for all

Giving apps a boost extends beyond the likes of PWAs. Low-code development will become increasingly popular. This visual approach to the development process will reinvent how apps are created. Effectively, it enables developers to create apps much faster as opposed to the weeks and months it can take to write complex code. As the name suggests, even non-programmers can experiment with creating their own apps. For instance, with just a limited understanding of code, tech-savvy business users can try their hand at creating their own apps without having to rely solely on development teams. Even if they have absolutely zero coding knowledge, the low-code approach has been designed to make it as easy as possible to learn, especially given its visual nature.

All told, 2022 is going to be a massive year for mobile apps as the combination of technology, faster connectivity and consumer willingness to experiment make for very interesting bedfellows.

Huawei also has various programmes in place that are helpful for the developer community, such as Huawei Developer Groups, which provides a platform for in-depth exchange and collaboration among developers, training workshops and monthly newsletters, which contain the latest news and helpful resources. So, if you are in the process of developing a new app or just completed your app, register on the Huawei Developer Portal by clicking here.