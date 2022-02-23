Closing the gap between vulnerability discovery and remediation

Leading unified endpoint management solution HCL BigFix is now available in South Africa through Maxtec. Its sister company, Maxtec Cyber Solutions, will also market and resell BigFix in East Africa.

BigFix is a comprehensive solution for discovering, managing, and securing connected and roaming endpoints running on virtually all operating systems. It is a single, multi-platform solution with purpose-built modules for all organisational requirements. It significantly reduces the effort and complexity of vulnerability remediation through integration and automation.

Daily, an organisation is confronted by possible vulnerabilities which are a challenge to remediate. According to recent studies, up to 48% of data vulnerabilities that were also the most expensive to remediate for organisations were malicious attacks on customers, employees and corporate data*. (*Studies by IBM Security, based on in-depth analysis of data breaches experienced by South African organisations.)

Learn more at maxtec.co.za/bigfix

The recent unprecedented changes to the world at large also placed pressure on organisations as hybrid work models became a reality. Now more than ever, IT security and operations teams need to work together to prioritise remediation efforts to address the most dangerous vulnerabilities first, the ones that could cause the greatest damage if exploited by malware.

To mitigate these vulnerabilities, BigFix’s unique approach is coupled with out-of-the-box security checks to enhance security and automate the fight against ransomware and other cyberattacks to organisations. Once set-up, it automates elements of the vulnerability remediation process to:

Align security and operations teams with intelligent automation;

Compress security vulnerability remediation times by an order of magnitude; and

Reduce enterprise security risk.

Unlike complex tools that cover a limited portion of your endpoints, BigFix’s consolidated architecture effectively manages and ensures compliance of all servers, desktops and mobile devices whether they are in the office, at home or in the cloud. It can find and fix endpoints faster than any other solution – delivering greater than 98% first-pass patch success rates.

BigFix Insights for Vulnerability Remediation integrates BigFix with leading vulnerability management sources of vulnerability data such as Tenable and Qualys to guide users on how to apply the best patch and configuration settings to remediate discovered vulnerabilities, and thus reduce risk and improve security.

It consumes vulnerability data from Tenable and Qualys, then uses advanced correlation algorithms to automatically recommend the latest available Fixlet for remediation where available. This saves organisations time and money by reducing manual tasks needed to remediate vulnerabilities found through Tenable and Qualys.

Ultimate customer success

Rapid7’s Vulnerability Management software also provides a BigFix plugin where users can poll for actions, manage Fixlets, computers and more.

BigFix prides itself in driving ultimate customer success with its IT investments through relentless innovation of its products. It was voted by Gartner’s peer insights in 2020, as the leading unified endpoint management tool with unrivalled functionality and easy product deployment.

BigFix leverages modern operating systems’ management and artificial intelligence/machine learning-based intelligence to provide a better user experience and allows users to manage many devices. It supports more than 90 operating system versions, putting it ahead of standalone mobile device management solutions that only support Windows 10, macOS and mobile devices.

While many compliance management products on the market support one or more related IT processes, BigFix is the only solution that provides visibility, response and enforcement, allowing users to identify, remediate and maintain continuous compliance. Most imperative is that BigFix allows organisations to maintain continuous compliance across endpoints, effectively identify and mitigate security risks, reduce operational costs, and demonstrate policy/regulation compliance.

Without the right guidance and solution, organisations will continue to grapple with getting full visibility of aggregated patch/vulnerability posture and will therefore be unable to prioritise vulnerability remediation and effectively demonstrate compliance, ultimately affecting the bottom line.

Get in-touch with Maxtec to find out how Big Fix significantly improves security, lowers costs, and simplifies endpoint management, while providing shared visibility and risk control between IT operations and security.

About Maxtec

Maxtec is a distributor of market-leading data security technologies that are trusted around the globe. We empower South African and SADC IT partners with advanced Security Fabric from Fortinet, Intelligent Broadband from Allot, SSL/TLS certification from Sectigo, Network Defence as a Service from Cyglass, Scattered Data Protection from ItsMine, Secure Cloud Backup from Acronis and Vulnerability Remediation from BigFix.