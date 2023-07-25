Measure customer satisfaction quickly and easily with EZRate

AvertITD is proud to announce the addition of EZRate to its product catalogue.

Developed by Ancode with ease of use and deployment in mind, EZRate is a simple and easy to use customer satisfaction and rating tool. It can be easily deployed to your electronic business environment or your in personal customer facing environments.

Easily add EZRate’s rating buttons to your e-mail signatures and receive instant feedback from your clients.

Let your in-person customers and clients rate you quickly, easily, and instantly using a QR code displayed in your shop front or store.

Customise your ratings

Customise your ratings according to your unique requirements with ratings such as “1 – 5” or “happy, satisfied, unhappy”. Allow customers to comment on their ratings and add your own unique images for every rating.

E-mail rating interfaces are provided through generated HTML, which is then added to e-mail signatures. This eliminates the need for installing software on workstations. No overheads or additional resource usage on your existing infrastructure.

Easily add companywide or department wide ratings to your company signatures through your Office 365 or Microsoft 365 organisation-wide signatures and disclaimers, using mail flow rules.

Ratings are gathered and stored inside a central repository that management can instantly review and analyse using an easy-to-use web interface. The management interface is provided as a service that can be easily accessed through a web interface in the cloud. This means that there is no need for cumbersome server installations.

Predefined dashboards allow management to review customer satisfaction briefly. Analytics and reporting tools inside the web management console allow management to drill down and do an in-depth analysis on customer ratings.

Why is feedback important?

Building customer loyalty

Getting actionable customer feedback in real-time to make better decisions

Understanding what customers want and need from your product or service

Responding quickly to negative feedback and turn it into a positive experience for customers

Working out what is not working, and fixing these issues

Finding new opportunities for services or customer retention

Building up your customer base

Getting insights on competitor services

Making informed decisions for satisfied customers

About AvertITD

AvertITD is a dedicated software and security appliance distribution company committed to providing quality solutions through our focused approach to support and technical knowledge. For more, visit avertitd.com, or connect on Facebook or LinkedIn.