Megan Nicholas to take reins at Supersonic

MTN South Africa’s Internet service provider business, Supersonic, has appointed telecommunications industry veteran Megan Nicholas as MD, replacing Calvin Collett.

Nicholas, a long-time Telkom executive, was most recently GM for residential services at MTN South Africa. MTN did not say why Collett has left the Supersonic role.

“Nicholas’s internal appointment is a strategic move from MTN to ensure continuous customer growth in the residential market, of which MTN aspires to own 30% market share across all technologies by 2025,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Residential broadband delivery is a critical strategic focus as we work to bring our superior network and service into more of our customer’s homes. This battle for the home market needs a leader of Megan’s calibre, expertise and experience,” said newly appointed MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi in a statement. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media