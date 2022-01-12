NEWSLETTER

Megan Nicholas to take reins at Supersonic

Megan Nicholas

MTN South Africa’s Internet service provider business, Supersonic, has appointed telecommunications industry veteran Megan Nicholas as MD, replacing Calvin Collett.

Nicholas, a long-time Telkom executive, was most recently GM for residential services at MTN South Africa. MTN did not say why Collett has left the Supersonic role.

“Nicholas’s internal appointment is a strategic move from MTN to ensure continuous customer growth in the residential market, of which MTN aspires to own 30% market share across all technologies by 2025,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Residential broadband delivery is a critical strategic focus as we work to bring our superior network and service into more of our customer’s homes. This battle for the home market needs a leader of Megan’s calibre, expertise and experience,” said newly appointed MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi in a statement.  – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

