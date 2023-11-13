Mercedes to pump R40-million into South African EV charging network

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has announced it plans to invest “substantial funds” into South Africa’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The German luxury motoring brand said on Monday that it has reached an agreement with Chargify that will see more than 120 charging stations constructed across South Africa to support the growing number of EVs on the country’s roads. Mercedes, which sells a wide range of EVs in South Africa, including the EQ and EQ AMG models, said it will contribute R15-million for the first phase of a roll-out, followed by R25-million in the second phase.

“Chargify is actively deploying AC and fast-charging DC charging stations along the main routes between metropolitan areas and at airports, shopping malls, restaurant hubs, private hospitals, strategic expansion sites, residential estates and small towns throughout South Africa,” Mercedes said in a statement.

Phase 1 involves the installation of 67 Mercedes-Benz EQ-branded charging stations by the first quarter of next year. “This investment is aimed not only at providing current customers with a reliable charging network but also instilling confidence in those considering the switch to electric vehicle ownership.”

Phase 2 will see the implementation of 60 additional charging stations, bringing the total to 127 Mercedes-Benz EQ-branded charging stations.

Places where the Mercedes-branded EV stations are already available include BT Ngebs Mall and Mayfair Hotel in Mthatha; Woodhill Estate and Country Club; Da Vinci Hotel in Sandton; Champagne Castle in the Drakensberg; Highwaymans in Pilgrims Rest; Courtyard Sandton; and Silvermist Wine Estate. Other locations such as Plettenberg Hotel, Wilderness Hotel, Swartberg Hotel in Prince Albert and Karoo Junction Mall in Beaufort West are in the installation phase.

“Mercedes-Benz and Chargify are both actively working to build South Africa’s most extensive EV public charging network. By fostering relationships with sites across the country and establishing professional partnerships, Chargify is contributing to the growth of this network,” Mercedes-Benz South Africa said.

“Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Chargify are creating a landscape of EV chargers to support the EV revolution and ensuring the network’s smooth operation by collaborating with operational partners like GridCars. Notably, all Mercedes-benz EQ customers will benefit from a 10% discount when charging via the Chargify network.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media