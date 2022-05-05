Meta slams the brakes on hiring

Meta Platforms is slowing the growth of its workforce as the Facebook parent looks to rein in costs, the company said on Wednesday.

“We regularly re-evaluate our talent pipeline according to our business needs and in light of the expense guidance given for this earnings period, we are slowing its growth accordingly,” a Meta spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.

Business Insider, citing an internal note to employees, reported that the company was lowering hiring targets and had temporarily stopped hiring for the remainder of the year.

Meta Platforms last week recorded its slowest revenue growth in a decade, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg also saying the company would scale back costs. — Praveen Paramasivam and Tiyashi Datta, (c) 2022 Reuters

Now read: How Alphabet outsmarted Meta