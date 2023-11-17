Why Microsoft Copilot for business changes everything

Microsoft Copilot is Microsoft’s foray into the realm of AI work support. In this article, Microsoft aficionado and director at First Technology Ryan Ramawoothar explains how the new AI assistant augments your workforce with expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem, including popular apps such as Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams.

With the guidance of digital transformation companies like First Technology, Copilot can lift the burden of low-tier tasks from your workforce and significantly streamline your organisational workflow. This allows you and your workforce to focus on priority objectives such as skills development and identifying opportunities for growth in your business.

With nearly two decades of experience in the IT sector, Ramawoothar is a seasoned professional with a keen understanding of emerging trends and market dynamics. His role at First Technology involves leveraging this expertise to ensure that the company and its clients stay ahead in industries defined by constant evolution.

Benefits of Microsoft Copilot for businesses

“The introduction of AI tools in business is the most significant wave of technology in the modern era and is transforming how we do business,” explains Ramawoothar.

Ramawoothar highlights Microsoft Copilot’s ability to significantly improve productivity and efficiency for everyday users. By leveraging patterns and trends on the web and within your organisation’s digital network, Copilot provides you with crucial data and insight into innovation opportunities for your business.

“Copilot has been developed to simplify tasks, provide insights and automate processes by analysing the data in the Microsoft cloud and behavioural patterns, instantly making users more efficient,” Ramawoothar says. “Picture a virtual assistant that understands your data and workflow, and continually seeks ways to make it smoother.”

With Copilot, you can create striking and comprehensive PowerPoint presentations based on data extracted from your business. With a simple prompt, you can produce insightful work reports in Word using data across your organisation. Missed a Teams meeting, or dealing with a long e-mail chain in Outlook? Copilot can catch you up, in detail, and even tell you which individuals are expressing uncertainty and concern.

“Simply put, Microsoft Copilot will be looked at as an efficient, super-fast assistant we wish we always had,” says Ramawoothar.

Ramawoothar encourages future-conscious companies to adopt Copilot as it will “create new jobs and roles, demanding a workforce skilled in AI”. Its incredible ability to enhance productivity and rapidly produce results will quickly create a large gap between those adopting these new AI tools and those shying away from it.

Microsoft Copilot vs other AI assistants

When asked what sets Copilot apart from other AI assistants, Ramawoothar immediately highlights “integration”.

“The best AI tool for companies is likely to be the one that complements the productivity tools they are using. If you use Teams and Microsoft Office applications, Copilot is by far the better choice,” he explains.

According to Ramawoothar, Copilot “currently has the edge” as it excels at querying data across your Microsoft applications to augment the one you’re using. “And then, most importantly to the end user, the way it enhances Teams goes well beyond any other tool available.”

Is it safe to use Microsoft Copilot?

With the introduction of such a sophisticated AI having access to your organisational data, many wonder about the safety and privacy of sensitive business information. Microsoft explains that Copilot only provides data that each individual can access using the same underlying controls for data access used in other Microsoft 365 services.

Complemented by First Technology’s security-conscious approach and robust suite of solutions, businesses can rest assured that their data is in safe hands.

“First Technology focuses on security and scalability. The systems need to be fully secure and configured to ethical standards, along with being able to scale into other systems and maintain that security overlay,” Ramawoothar says.

Copilot is also compliant with Microsoft’s privacy, security and compliance commitments to Microsoft 365 commercial customers, and fully adheres to the regulations set out in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and European Union Data Boundary.

You’re invited

IT companies play a critical role in deploying AI technologies efficiently, ethically and with strategic goals in mind. First Technology takes a comprehensive approach that includes vital elements such as Copilot training, change management, and a strong focus on security and scalability.

“AI relies heavily on data. First Technology assists by setting up or migrating your data into warehouses, ensuring the proper data hygiene and building robust processes to drive the data algorithms,” Ramawoothar says. “Deploying AI technologies also requires a mix of specialised skills in machine learning, data science and software development.”

First Technology: Microsoft specialists

As Microsoft’s largest LSP (large selling provider) in the Middle East and Africa, First Technology has cultivated a strong partnership with Microsoft.

“Our partnership goes back to the very first Microsoft licence ever sold in the country and has grown from strength to strength ever since,” says Ramawoothar. “Our annual business goals for our Microsoft division are built around Microsoft’s customer fulfilment KPIs across all their product specialities.”

First Technology boasts a proven track record, holding the largest market share for enterprise contracts in South Africa. The company’s substantial investments in resources and development in Microsoft technology makes it a preferred partner for the implementation of Copilot and related Microsoft solutions.

As not only Microsoft specialists but enthusiasts, Ramawoothar and his team are thrilled by the industry-changing prospects afforded by the emergence of Copilot.